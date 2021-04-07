SU is administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Here’s what you need to know.

Syracuse University administered its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to students on Wednesday.

SU received an initial allotment of 1,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from New York state and Onondaga County. New York opened vaccine eligibility for all residents 16 years old and older on Tuesday. Students can sign up to receive a vaccine at the Barnes Center at The Arch online though SU’s patient portal.

As students begin scheduling their first vaccines, here is a breakdown of what the Johnson & Johnson vaccine looks like and how it differs from other vaccines:

What is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for individuals 18 years old and older.

Like the other COVID-19 vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been approved using the FDA’s regular standards. The administration decided to authorize the vaccine for emergency use during the pandemic due to the fact that the benefits outweigh potential risks from receiving the vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a replication of adenovirus, a common virus that often causes respiratory infections. The adenovirus used in the vaccine is modified to produce a portion of the COVID-19 virus, so the body can develop an immune response. But the virus cannot multiply, so it does not cause infection.

People should not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if they are severely allergic to any of the ingredients in the vaccine, which include citric acid, monohydrate, ethanol and sodium chloride, among others.

Shannon Kirkpatrick | Presentation Director

How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other vaccines?

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are common in the U.S. and require two doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use genetic material that contains the code for portions of the COVID-19 virus protein. When the material is injected into a person’s body, their cells make pieces of viral particles, allowing them to develop immunity to the virus.

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people 16 years old and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only available for individuals 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be available for younger people until it is further tested on children and teens.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 66% protective against moderate to severe COVID-19 infections, compared to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are both about 90% effective.

Comparing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the others is not entirely accurate. During trials, Moderna and Pfizer tested for any symptomatic COVID-19 infection, whereas tests using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine sought to determine if it protected against moderate to severe COVID-19 illness. The vaccine has shown to be 85% protective against severe infection.

It is still unclear whether the vaccines prevent an asymptomatic infection or if vaccinated people can transmit the virus to each other if they do become infected.

Are there any specific risks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Similar to the other vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has some side effects such as pain, redness and swelling around the injection area as well as headache, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea and fever.

During tests of the vaccine, no one developed a severe allergic reaction, and only 9% reported developing a fever.