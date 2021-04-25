Tiana Mangakahia practices with Phoenix Mercury for 1st time

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

Tiana Mangakahia practiced with the Phoenix Mercury for the first time today. Mangakahia signed a training camp contract with the Mercury after going undrafted earlier this month.

Sandy Brondello, the head coach of the Phoenix Mercury, had previously coached Mangakahia for the Australian Opals in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Throughout her camp with the Opals, Mangakahia learned set plays that her current head coach still utilizes. Mangakahia said her familiarity with Brondello has helped her adjust to her new team.

After Mangakahia became Syracuse’s all-time assist leader just two seasons into her SU career, Brondello said she was impressed by Mangakahia’s passing ability again on Sunday.

“To see it up close and how many easy baskets that she created for her teammates was really good,” Brondello said. “Her court vision is one of the best I’ve seen quite honestly.”

Mangakahia finished with 736 assists in three seasons at Syracuse, leading the nation in the category twice. This past year was Mangakahia’s first one back after her breast cancer battle in 2019.

While she struggled at times in 2020-21, she continued to create open looks for teammates. Mangakahia would often dribble to the top of the key and find an open shooter once the defense collapsed. Or she would find an open big like Kamilla Cardoso in the paint.

Brondello mentioned that with Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith’s strong passing ability as well on the Mercury’s roster, their practice was filled with great ball movement and open shots.

Loading…

“She’s just a little baller,” Taurasi, a nine-time all-star said of Mangakahia. “She’s going to have a great professional career, because those are the type of people you want on your team and on the court her skill is undeniable.”

At Syracuse, head coach Quentin Hillsman trusted Mangakahia with her skills in its fast-tempo offense. Mangakahia would facilitate, while also being one of SU’s top-scorers.

Defensively, with Syracuse’s primary zone set, there were limited opportunities for Mangakahia to master man-to-man defense. But, man-to-man defense is a necessity in the WNBA. Mangakahia said that one-on-one defense, as well as getting over screens, might be a “challenge” for her.

Outside of defense, Mangakahia said the biggest difference from college to the WNBA was the increased physicality.

“In college, a little tap is a foul, and here you can get completely taken out by a screen,” Mangakahia said.

Throughout practice, Mangakahia said that Diggins-Smith advised her on how to work around physical screens in order to stick with her opponent. With Diggins-Smith as the Mercury’s star point guard, Mangakahia worked off-ball — something she rarely did at Syracuse. Mangakahia said she spent most of the time learning plays and techniques from Taurasi and Diggins-Smith.

“She’s a great passer, a great teammate, great shooter,” Taurasi said. “Her basketball IQ is off the charts.”