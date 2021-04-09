Syracuse sweeps Boston College in ACC doubleheader

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse entered Friday afternoon’s doubleheader against Boston College on a seven-game winning streak, its longest since 2018.

The Orange (15-9, 8-6 Atlantic Coast) swept both games against Buffalo on Tuesday, outscoring the Bulls 15-3 in the first series at Skytop Softball Stadium in 702 days. On Friday, Syracuse continued that streak by defeating the Eagles (6-23, 2-15) 2-1 in extra innings in the first game, and 7-1 in the second matchup.

Alexa Romero got the nod in the opening game, just three days after giving up two runs over a seven inning, complete-game performance against Buffalo on Tuesday. The grad student easily worked her way through BC’s offense, striking out 12 and allowing just a single run. SU’s offense was unable to provide Romero with any run support, however, as it was held scoreless until the top of the seventh. Paris Woods reached on a fielding error by right fielder Erika Andal — who had just subbed in before the inning — and advanced all the way to third base. The next hitter, Rebecca Clyde, reached on a fielder’s choice and Woods scored to tie the game at one.

In the eighth inning, freshman Angel Jasso singled into right field, scoring Neli Casares-Maher to give SU a 2-1 lead. Romero struck out the final two hitters of the game to secure the win for the Orange, moving them one game above .500 in conference play.

In the second game, Syracuse got to an early start, scoring three runs in the top of the second and one over each of the following three innings as well. Woods’ three-run double in the second gave sophomore Kaia Oliver plenty of run insurance over the rest of the game. Oliver added another complete game performance in the pitcher’s circle, her team-leading fifth of the season. She allowed just three hits and a walk over her seven innings.

Syracuse returns for another doubleheader against Boston College tomorrow at 1 p.m and 3 p.m.