Syracuse falls to No. 3 in Inside Lacrosse poll after 1st loss of season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

After losing its first game of the season to No. 1 North Carolina, Syracuse dropped one spot to No. 3 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse rankings.

Syracuse (6-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) was outplayed on both sides of the ball in a 17-6 loss to the Tar Heels. Offensively, the Orange went almost 50 minutes without a goal, while defensively they conceded a season-high 17 goals. After the loss, head coach Gary Gait said the Tar Heels showed why they are the best team in the country and that his Syracuse team will get better and learn from the loss.

Northwestern took over the No. 2 spot as the Wildcats improved to 9-0, though they didn’t play last weekend. Boston College also rose to No. 4. Syracuse faces off with the Eagles in a doubleheader to round out the regular season. Like the Orange, the Eagles’ only loss came at the hands of the Tar Heels, but Boston College managed to score nine goals, the most UNC has conceded this season.

Up next for Syracuse is a trip to unranked Georgetown on Tuesday and then a Saturday matchup with Virginia, who moved up to No. 6 in the rankings.