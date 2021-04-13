Syracuse Mets fans need vaccination or negative COVID test to attend games

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse Mets fans will need to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test result to attend games in-person, according to an April 8 release from the team. The New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate will allow 2,163 fans, or 20% capacity, in compliance with the New York state guidelines.

“Vaccine passports” will only be accepted if the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or the first dose of Johnson & Johnson, was administered two or more weeks prior to the attended game. Similar to Syracuse University’s in-person fan protocols, a pre-game day test as well as a gameday test are required. The Mets said a coronavirus PCR test must be taken within 72 hours of the event, and an antigen test must be completed within six hours of the game.

Staff members at NBT Bank Stadium must also verify proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The team also announced staff members and fans will have temperature checks prior to entry.

Everyone in the stadium must wear a mask, per New York state’s guidelines, and fans are encouraged to remain in their seats unless using the restroom, purchasing food or drinks or shopping at the team store.

Seats for the 2021 season will be sold in “socially distanced pod seating” in groups of one to six seats.

Due to the possibility of changing coronavirus regulations and policies, the Mets will only sell tickets one month at a time. Beginning Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m., fans can purchase tickets for the month of May, with pre-selection options for season ticket holders. Opening day is scheduled for May 4.

SU returned fans from the general public to the Carrier Dome for the first time on April 10 for the No. 3 Orange’s women’s lacrosse game against Virginia. Collegiate indoor venues are currently limited to 10% by New York state.