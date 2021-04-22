4 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Four Syracuse players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors Thursday after the completion of the season last weekend. Charlotte de Vries and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof were named to the All-ACC first team, and Laura Graziosi and Pleun Lammers earned second-team honors.

The four scored 17 goals total and tallied seven assists, leading the Orange to a .500 season, standing at 8-8 and 4-6 in conference play.

de Vries was named to the first team in 2019 and ACC All-Tournament team this fall. This season, she tallied five goals on the season and three assists.

van den Nieuwenhof also earned ACC All-Tournament team honors and ACC Defensive Player of the Week in the fall and anchored a Syracuse defense that has allowed an average of 1.8 goals per game. She accounted for two saves and was also able to notch in three goals and two assists as a defender.

Graziosi, who was listed on the All-ACC preseason team and was on the All-ACC second team in 2019, scored four goals and tallied eight points on the season. In the ACC quarterfinals, she scored two goals, including the game winner off of a steal in overtime, to lift Syracuse over Duke.

Lammers won ACC co-Player of the Week twice in the spring and scored five goals and recorded two assists this season. On Sunday, she scored two goals in a comeback that fell short against top ranked UNC.

None of the Orange’s three seniors have announced if they intend to use their extra year of eligibility, but all four ACC honorees will return this fall.