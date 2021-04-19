These SU fans waited a year to return to the Dome. Here’s what they said.

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After 405 days without the general public at a Syracuse men’s lacrosse game, fans returned to the Carrier Dome. In this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, we talk with sports editor Roshan Fernandez and hear fans share their experiences from their first time back in the Dome.

Thomas Shults is our host, Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

