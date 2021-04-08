Syracuse Cooperative Market to open 2nd location at Salt City Market

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse Cooperative Market is set to open a second location on April 14, according to a press release. The grocery store will be located in Salt City Market and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The co-op hopes its second location will be an accessible store for the local community. It has been in the Syracuse University area for 49 years, with a location at 618 Kensington Road, and it sells products like prepared foods, grocery products and fresh produce. The new location will be a full-service grocery store in downtown Syracuse.

As a cooperative, the co-op is owned and operated by its members. Each year, members are able to run as candidates for the co-op’s board of directors, who serve as the leadership team. Becoming a member of the co-op is optional, however, and is not a requirement to shop at the store.

Salt City Market, where the new store will be located, opened for business in January 2021. The food hall has 11 current vendors with various cuisines and styles and is now adding the Syracuse Cooperative Market to that list. The market also hosts community activities such as yoga classes.