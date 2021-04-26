Syracuse climbs 3 spots to No. 8 in weekly rankings after defeating UVA

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

Syracuse re-entered the top 10 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse rankings, climbing to the No. 8 spot after a 13-11 win at Virginia. The Orange moved up three spots since last week, earning them their highest ranking in the month of April.

The Cavaliers dipped to No. 7 after their loss, and Atlantic Coast Conference foes Duke and North Carolina moved up a spot after both beat Notre Dame. Syracuse still remains the lowest-ranked ACC team. The Orange have one regular season game remaining at the No. 4 Fighting Irish, though head coach John Desko has floated around the idea of adding a game in place of SU’s previously scheduled May 8 matchup with Utah. Desko said the decision will be made by this week.

Saturday against Virginia, Syracuse’s Jakob Phaup won 24 of 27 faceoffs, tied for the sixth-most single game faceoff wins in SU history. Phaup won 15 in a row at one point, and his 24 wins are the most by any Orange player in 18 years.

With added possessions, Syracuse never trailed and completed its sweep of the Cavaliers. The Orange nearly let a five-goal lead slip away in the final five minutes, but did enough to leave Charlottesville, Virginia with their second conference win of the season.