hen David Haas started documenting landmarks in Syracuse, he would drive around the city, snap a picture of intricate homes “and be like ‘Alright, I want to bang out the story of this place.’”

Haas uploaded the photos to @SyracuseHistory, an Instagram account that documents historic homes and landmarks across the city. He started freelancing for the Syracuse New Times, a now-defunct publication, and oftentimes connected the city’s past to its present. He used to budget time for driving around the city, but now, documenting Syracuse has become more routine.

“I feel like the stories come to me often. I get contacted, or I’m just out and about doing other things and I’m like ‘Holy cow, what is this?’” said Haas, who grew up in the city’s Eastwood neighborhood. “I kind of learned that a story will lead to a story that leads to another story.”

Syracuse — founded by white settlers on Onondaga Nation land, developed along the Erie Canal, situated along the Underground Railroad, spurred by an industrial boom, split by redlining and uneven growth, and now growing again — is filled with with parks, trails, shops and buildings that give a glimpse into its complicated history and evolving present.

Customers shop at the Syracuse Antiques Exchange, located in a former textile mill from Syracuse’s booming industrial era. Students can walk to Corcoran High School by cutting through Elmwood Park, once a 19th-century resort that was a cornerstone of the temperance movement. A bike trail winds around an abandoned quarry on the Jamesville border, where a processing company once mined salt from under the ground to produce soda ash.

“You can almost pick an activity in every neighborhood,” Haas said.

Here are 10 places students should visit this spring, as recommended by Haas.