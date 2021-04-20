Going abroad next fall finally feels like a real possibility

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The pandemic forced Syracuse University to suspend and alter its study abroad programs, but after hard work from health care professionals and frontline workers, these programs will likely begin to return to normalcy this fall. Students should take advantage of it.

During the spring 2020 semester, students studying in London and Florence, Italy, were forced to return home amid the virus’s spread in Europe. Students in the Madrid program also returned home in the middle of the semester. So much was unknown about the virus at the time, and the idea of returning to Hong Kong or Madrid to study abroad in the near future seemed like a pipe dream.

SU Abroad is planning to offer in-person programs at its European centers in the summer and at all locations in the fall, with COVID-19 response plans in place. For those who are planning to study abroad, the experience, though different, will be fulfilling.

SU junior Eileen Lee is studying abroad at Yonsei University in South Korea. She’s part of the first group of students to travel abroad since the program’s cancellation last year. Although the virus has impacted her ability to fully enjoy her experience in South Korea, Lee still has made it a goal of hers to get as much out of studying abroad as she can.

The traditional classroom has almost been eliminated altogether, but Lee finds herself learning in exciting settings, such as South Korea’s aesthetically-pleasing cafes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed a scale that ranks COVID-19 levels in a country. South Korea currently is at Level Two, meaning that all travelers, including those who are fully vaccinated, should wear masks, wash their hands, avoid crowds and practice social distancing.

“In terms of traveling, visiting other Asian countries isn’t really an option,” Lee said. “However, traveling within the country is really no issue, and in a week after my midterms, I will actually be traveling to Jeju Island, which is an hour plane ride away.”

SU junior Britney Wong is set to study in New York City through the Newhouse School of Public Communications’ domestic study abroad program in the fall 2021 semester. While New York City isn’t quite “abroad,” it was one of the U.S. cities most impacted by COVID-19.

Even though the virus continues to affect daily life, Wong is optimistic about studying in the city.

“I personally don’t think I’ll be missing out on a lot because of COVID,” Wong said. “We are all going through the pandemic together, and it’s better to look on the brighter side and be grateful for the experiences we can still gain, even during the pandemic.”

SU will require students to be fully vaccinated to participate in study abroad programs. Participants must be vaccinated at least two weeks before leaving for the program, regardless of their destination.

Just a few months ago, studying abroad seemed like a lost college experience. But now that vaccines are rolling out all over the world, SU and other universities can cautiously approach a more restricted version of study abroad.

But remember: If you choose to go abroad, you are a guest. Every country is battling the virus in different stages. Just like you take your shoes off when you’re at someone’s house or clean up after yourself, you should continue to abide by public health guidelines in the city you are staying in. Just because you are enjoying a hallmark college experience doesn’t mean you should put other people’s lives at risk.

Do not take for granted the hard work that people put in to bring study abroad back. Most of all, do not put others at risk so you can have fun.

While your experience studying abroad may be altered, it is what you make it. Take the opportunity to study abroad, but do so in a respectful manner.

Isaac Ryu is a junior broadcast and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at iryu01@syr.edu.