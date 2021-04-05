SA pushes back election week to end of April

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Voting for Student Association president and vice president will open April 26, two weeks later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SA’s bylaws state that its presidential elections, open to all Syracuse University students, will occur the second Monday of April. Since the pandemic delayed the start of the spring semester, SA passed a bill Monday night to push back the election date.

Speaker of Assembly David Bruen and Darnelle Stinfort, a junior biotechnology major, have already announced their campaign for SA president and vice president. They are currently the only publicly known campaign.

SA also introduced the International Student Concerns Committee, which formed in response to the recent rise in national anti-Asian hate crimes and anti-Asian hate incidents on SU’s campus.

Advertisement

The new committee, led by Director Mariah Schwambach T Franca, a freshman chemistry major, will host its first weekly meeting Thursday at 11 p.m., Franca said.

SA also approved an estimated $1,100 for its Diversity Affairs Committee to host a panel promoting products from student-owned and local small businesses.

“We wanted (student businesses) to come in and have a discussion about what it’s like being a student owning a small business, what it was like setting it up, all the work that they had to do behind the scenes while being able to work with their school schedule,” said Candice Ogbu, co-chair of the Diversity Affairs Committee.



SA’s budget will cover products from the students’ businesses to showcase at the panel, which will take place on April 14 at 7 p.m. The proposed products will cost anywhere from $5 to $45 each.

Ogbu said she needed the budget to be approved this week to have time to order and receive the products before the event.

The committee will host a drawing after the panel that students can enter to win one of the featured products, Ogbu said.

Other business:

SA’s Sustainability Committee will host its annual menstrual cup giveaway table Thursday, where it will give away 20 packages of menstrual products, said Alyssa Quinto, co-chair of the sustainability committee. The table will also discuss sustainable alternatives to traditional menstrual products.

The Sustainability Committee will also promote SUNY-ESF’s Earth Day events, which will be taking place this week, Quinto said.