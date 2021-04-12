State guidelines will limit attendance at Dome graduation to 4,900

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued regulations for New York state schools and colleges planning in-person graduation ceremonies at a press conference Monday.

The guidelines, effective May 1, vary based on the size and location of the ceremony. Syracuse University has announced plans for an in-person commencement for the Class of 2021 during the weekend of May 22.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend ceremonies. All ceremonies will have face mask requirements.

For indoor ceremonies with over 150 people, the venue must be at 10% capacity, Cuomo said. SU’s Carrier Dome, where commencement is typically held, has a capacity of just over 49,000 and would be able to accommodate 4,900 people under the requirements.

SU has said the ceremony could be held outdoors, instead of the Dome, to accommodate a larger crowd. The university has yet to announce if guests will be allowed to attend the ceremony.

For outdoor ceremonies with over 500 people in attendance, the venue can only be at 20% capacity, Cuomo said. Outdoor ceremonies with 200 to 500 people can be held at 33% capacity, and those with under 200 people can be held at 50% capacity with no testing or vaccination requirement.

Maya Goosmann | Design Editor

Indoor ceremonies with 100 to 150 people can be held at 33% capacity, and ceremonies with under 100 people can be held at 50% capacity, with no testing or vaccination requirement.

SU has said that any in-person ceremony will be livestreamed regardless of occupancy limits. The university will provide more information about its plans for the ceremony in the coming weeks.