The superstar-heavy album ‘SL2’ by Young Thug’s label is underwhelming

Young Thug opens “Slime Language 2” repeating “Slatty, slatt, slatt, slatt, slatt” — an acronym for Slime, Love, All, The, Time.

It’s appropriate for the family reunion that is “SL2.” Included on the album are Thug’s brother Unfoonk and longtime girlfriend Karlae. Plus, like any other Thugger album, he invited notable friends to drop verses on beats including Meek Mill, Future and Lil Uzi Vert. But when the excitement of the album’s release wears off, fans are left with mostly mediocre lyricism over trap beats. While “SL2” is sitting at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 list, it leaves fans wanting more from the family of rappers.

Young Stoner Life Records released “SL2” on April 16, and the following Friday, the label dropped an additional eight songs on a deluxe album. The release comes after numerous teases about the album and song leaks that started last May — Gunna first mentioned “SL2” in an interview in May 2020, and Thug teased multiple release dates for August and November 2020.

“SL2” comes within two years of Thug’s “So Much Fun” and Gunna’s “WUNNA.” However, on “SL2,” the YSL family is not chasing acclaim. This album is all about vibes and sharing a platform with Thug’s proteges, family and friends.

On April 16, Thug and Gunna joined Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk about “SL2” and the recording process for the album. Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, mentioned in the interview there was a rush of emotions in the lead to the album drop, likening it to the night before the first day of school.

“It felt like a lot, but it felt like this is what we’re supposed to be doing,” Thug added.

On first glance, the latest YSL deluxe record includes features from an all-star lineup of rappers. At times, the album is pulled in different directions by Travis Scott’s Auto-Tune, the British trap hi-hat production that accompanies Skepta and the staccato flow of DaBaby. Each of their songs has the potential to turn up the energy of the room, especially “Ski,” Diamonds Dancing,” “Solid” and “Proud of You.”

With “Proud of You,” Lil Uzi Vert and Thug express their admiration for each other, patting themselves on the back with a catchy hook of “Uzi I am proud of you’ / I said ‘Slime, I’m proud of you.’” After all, Thug is considered one of the most influential rappers of the 21st century, and without him there might never have been traction for Uzi’s music.

Most of the songs after Uzi’s feature sound less impactful and get lost in the 31 track deluxe album. Some of the tracks that feel out of place because of their lyricism or beats are “Moon Man” (featuring Strick and Kid Cudi), “Came Out” (featuring Lil Keed) and “Como Te Llama” (featuring HiDoraah).

What keeps the listeners tuned into the album is that longtime Thug fans know the Slime Language 2 tracks are not about Thug but the entire team. It’s giving up-and-coming YSL artists like Karlae and Lil Keed a platform before they drop more prominent albums. Even though their sounds might not be similar, Thug told Lowe he signs artists that he relates to on a personal level.

There are a few standout tracks, none more exciting than Unfoonk’s feature on “Real.” In 2019, Thug and his lawyers successfully got Unfoonk out of a life sentence. “Real” could be a breakout moment for the newer member of YSL. The guitar riff that opens the song screams a deep Thugger track, but it’s Unfoonk’s raspy voice and lyricism that pull the listener in.

Unfoonk draws similar lyrical inspiration as his brother, opening up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and asking her for her complete devotion to him.

For YSL fans, the rise of Unfoonk is one of the most promising signs from this album. If you thought this world could only handle one Young Thug personality, what could the rise of a second Williams brother mean to the music industry?

Fans should know sooner rather than later. Before leaving Lowe’s interview Gunna said he has more music in the works for this year and Thug — changing from a relaxed to serious tone to talk business — admitted he’ll be focussing more on facilitating the releases of his team’s work.

“It’s not about me anymore, it’s an organization,” Thug said. “I got to focus on a lot of people.”