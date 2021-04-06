SU professor Tapan Sarkar remembered for academic excellence, generosity

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Whenever Pramod Varshney would travel abroad for research, people would recognize that he was from Syracuse University and mention one name to him.

“Wherever I was going, people would say, ‘Syracuse? Tapan Sarkar!’” said Varshney, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at SU.

Tapan Sarkar, a professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering at SU died on March 12 at age 72.

A lifelong scholar and expert in the fields of computation and electromagnetics, Sarkar served as a model of excellence and knowledge for students and fellow researchers alike, said Chilikuri Mohan, an electrical engineering and computer science professor.

Born in India, Sarkar received an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, a master’s degree from the University of New Brunswick and a doctoral degree from SU.

Varshney met Sarkar in 1975 at the University of Illinois, where Sarkar attended the Antennas and Propagation Symposium, set up by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Varshney remembers Sarkar’s big personality. Sakar came on strong, a quality that would stick with Varshney as their relationship developed. When Varshney came to SU a year later, in 1976, he had an office on the same floor as doctoral student Sarkar in Link Hall.

Sarkar joined the SU faculty in 1985.

I never once saw him hesitate in lending a helping hand to anyone in need Srijata Sarkar, Tapan Sarkar’s niece

In his eulogy for Sarkar, Varshney recalled their time working in close proximity, particularly when Sarkar would return to SU after absences for research projects around the world.

“I knew whenever he was back from his extensive travel, as his typical signature voice would propagate on the entire floor,” Varshney said. “I used to joke with him that he comes back to Syracuse to do his laundry.”

On top of his extensive education and reputation, Sarkar was also extraordinarily opinionated, colleagues said. Researchers from other universities would get nervous when their grant proposals were reviewed by someone at SU because of Sarkar’s tendency to evaluate his field critically, Mohan said.

Varshney recalled Sarkar calling out the co-inventor of a communication system he didn’t think much of.

“If he did not believe in something, he would shout, ‘That’s all a Mickey Mouse thing!’” Varshney said.

Sarkar made his passion for electromagnetic technology his life’s pursuit, leading to an extensive list of accomplishments, his colleagues said.

Tapan Sarkar (left) was a scholar and expert in the fields of computation and electromagnetics.

During his career, Sarkar served as president of Ohrn Enterprises Inc. — a business that performs research for various organizations in system analysis — and as associate editor for several publications related to the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

Sarkar also served as president for the Applied Computational Electromagnetics Society, was registered as a professional engineer in New York state and authored or co-authored over 300 journal articles and 15 books.

Sarkar was the recipient of “Docteur Honoris Causa” from three separate universities — University Blaise Pascal Clermont Ferrand II in France, the Polytechnic University of Madrid and Aalto University in Finland — as well as the honoree of several research-related awards in his field.

Despite his academic and scientific success, Sarkar’s family and friends remember him for his personality. Srijata Sarkar, Sarkar’s niece, said her uncle instilled confidence in her from a young age.

“His mere presence in our lives instilled a sense of security, comfort and relief that he would know what to do when we did not,” she said.

Whether Sarkar was tackling a complex electromagnetic problem, engaging in intellectual debate or taking care of his family, he was always “all in,” said Don McPherson, a colleague and close family friend.

We once had a visitor who was a vice chancellor of a university who insisted on touching Professor Sarkar’s feet, a mark of reverence, as soon as he met him Chilikuri Mohan, SU electrical engineering and computer science professor

Sarkar’s outgoing personality could be intimidating, but it was always motivated by enthusiasm, passion and kindness, McPherson said. He organized dinners at local restaurants for his students and colleagues, he said.

He also hosted summer barbecues at his home in DeWitt, day-long affairs where his graduate students and visiting researchers could enjoy themselves without worrying about being uncomfortable in a new environment, Srijata said.

She was always fascinated by her uncle’s ability to be humble and make his colleagues and family feel comfortable, despite his intelligence and accolades.

“I never once saw him hesitate in lending a helping hand to anyone in need, his only condition being complete discretion,” she said. “I never saw him be neglectful of anyone’s needs.”

Sarkar leaves behind a legacy of brilliance in his field, Varshney said. Varshney, McPherson and Srijata said they will also remember Sarkar’s faith in them.

Whenever Srijata faced challenges, Sarkar would give her a boost of self-confidence with one simple phrase: “I have no doubt you can do it.”

“To me, personally, he was my guiding light and biggest cheerleader,” she said.