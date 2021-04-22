Redhouse plans to welcome back audiences in December

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Redhouse Arts Center plans to bring audience members back into its theater during the 2021-2022 season, the theater announced in a press release Thursday. The selected plays are meant to uplift audiences while offering stories that are relevant to today’s social climate.

Redhouse will use its theater space to accommodate social distancing and allow for a safe return to live shows, according to the release. The theater has upheld health and safety standards and will continue to monitor and adjust to pandemic-related challenges, Redhouse Executive Director Samara Hannah said in the press release.

“As more and more people get vaccinated, we have more and more hope that we will soon be able to gather at Redhouse,” Hannah said in the press release. “But we won’t do anything that is unsafe.”

The first show, “Sister Act,” is a musical about a disco-diva who has witnessed a murder. The musical is based on the 1992 film of the same name and was nominated for five Tony Awards. “Sister Act” will run from Dec. 3 to Dec. 19.

Following the production of “Sister Act,” Redhouse will host the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fences,” which follows Troy Maxson, a former baseball player with the Negro Leagues who is now a garbage man bitter about the turn of his career. Audience members will be able to attend the show from Feb. 25 to March 6, 2022.

The last two shows of the season will be the Shakespeare classic “Macbeth” — which will run from March 25 to April 3, 2022 — and the musical “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” The closing play of the season, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” will be performed from June 10 to June 19, 2022. The show follows two con men who finesse money from rich women in France.

Subscriptions for the 2021-2022 season will be available for purchase on May 10, and single tickets will go on sale Aug. 2. Tickets can be purchased on the theater company’s website.