Despite 11 players in transfer portal, Hillsman says SU isn’t in ‘panic mode’

Head coach Quentin Hillsman spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since 11 Syracuse players entered the transfer portal this offseason.

“Quite honestly, we’re here for a lot of different reasons,” Hillsman said. “And the main thing for us is we’re in a good place, alright, and we’re not in a panic mode.”

Hillsman spent much of his opening remarks quelling fears that one underlying issue sparked the mass exodus from the program. A number of factors impacted each individual decision, and increased transfers are occurring across the country, Hillsman said.

Within days of the NCAA Championship on April 5, over 17% of Division-I players entered the transfer portal. That SU had 11 in such close proximity was significant, but Hillsman attributed some transfers to graduation. Hillsman did not speak specifically about any of individuals, but Kiara Lewis (Clemson), Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi (Miami), Amaya Finklea-Guity (Duke) and Digna Strautmane (undecided) would’ve departed this May had the NCAA not granted an extra year of eligibility.

Others Hillsman defined as “attrition,” saying the team has standards and philosophies in place for a reason. The program did suspend four players at the end of the season for violating COVID-19 protocols during the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, and all four — Faith Blackstone (North Carolina A&T), Taleah Washington (Old Dominion), Khamya McNeal and Kiara Fisher have since left the Orange.

“The one thing about us is back in 2016 when we got to the championship game, we understood what we needed to do and the kind of players that we needed to get there,” Hillsman said. “And we just want to get to a place to where it’s our standard.”

Syracuse has not made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since. The veterans on those teams have now all departed, including fifth-year Tiana Mangakahia, who signed with the Phoenix Mercury last Thursday. ACC Co-Sixth Player of the Year Emily Engstler left for Louisville. Hillsman noted that about half the program’s transfers were “shocking,” but reinforced that he thinks of his players — former or current — like “daughters.”

“For me, it’s okay if you want to make a decision to move on,” Hillsman said. “But it’s also okay for us as coaches to be able to go to the portal and get some players that can help you win and continue your standards.”

Hillsman declined to specify what his “standards” were or if they were not met by particular players who departed. Syracuse has added four players from the transfer portal, including three — USC’s Shalexxus Aaron, Texas Tech’s Naje Murray and MEAC Player of the Year Jayla Thornton (Howard) — who are guards that shot 32% from 3-point range this past season.

Guard play, athleticism and shooting were cornerstones of SU’s Final Four run in 2016, Hillsman said. The Orange shot just over 30% from downtown this season, finishing 13 of 15 Atlantic Coast teams.

Syracuse also added Arizona State forward Eboni Walker and welcomes the nation’s No. 11 recruiting class to campus in the fall.