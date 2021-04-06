What the opening of Five Guys on University Hill looked like

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Five Guys underneath The Marshall celebrated its grand opening with red and silver balloons tied to potatoes on every table and, of course, lots of burgers.

As Syracuse University juniors Maggie Klein and Rose Gould approached the cash register to order french fries, they spotted the raw potatoes holding the balloons down. “So cute,” they said.

Five Guys opened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and director of operations Bill Rabbitt said there were a few people waiting in line to get the first burgers. The restaurant plans to operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, but Rabbitt said the store is open to extending its hours.

Asia Delee, a staff member at the Five Guys, had her nails painted white and red for the restaurant’s opening day. She works there with her son and said that the restaurant brings job opportunities, energy to college kids and good food.

Five Guys strives to complete each order within an eight-minute window. Louis Platt | Asst. Culture Editor

“I actually got fully trained here, and the vibes are so good. The energy is so good, and everyone is working together,” Delee said.

SU supply chain management major Sam Kotler finished his “All-the-Way” burger — topped with mayo, ketchup, mustard, tomatoes, grilled onions, lettuce and pickles — and felt impressed by the speed the kitchen staff prepared his burger in.

“Their lead times are through the roof,” Kotler said.

Five Guys strives to complete each order within an eight-minute timeframe. In-store orders occasionally take longer than eight minutes because of online orders. However, Rabbitt said the pandemic actually helped the company improve its delivery times, so customers should expect a smoother in-store experience.

The restaurant plans to operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Lucy Messineo-Witt | Asst. Photo Editor

After ordering her Little Bacon Burger, SU sophomore Diana Martinez reflected on the benefits of having another fast-food option on campus. A lot of college students like it because they can get it in between classes and when they’re in a rush, she said.

Sophomore Amanda Becker said Five Guys will be a convenient place for students to get food on a warm day when they can take it to-go and eat on the Quad. The fact that it’s open all day also means students won’t have to worry about timing like they would with dining hall hours.

Tammy Judd, a DoorDash employee, said SU and Upstate Hospital were long overdue for a Five Guys restaurant. She expects the restaurant will help her business because it’s a popular food option among college students, who she hopes will keep ordering through online services to stay safe during the pandemic.

She anticipates the Five Guys signs on Marshall Street and students’ cravings after class will lead to a successful opening day.

“There are good restaurants on Marshall Street, but after a while, it was due for Five Guys. And now it’s here, so I appreciate that,” she said. “Students like Five Guys.”

Junior Fatima Mohammad said Five Guys’ cajun fries drew her to the restaurant on opening day. Her only disappointment is the lack of vegetarian options, and she especially wishes it offered veggie burgers.

But Mohammad said that with Schine Student Center reopening and options like the Halal Shack, she’s enjoying the new food options at and around SU this semester.

(From left) Scott Wanky, Billy Young, Bill Rabbitt and Roy Blair all helped contribute to the South Crouse Avenue opening. Louis Platt | Asst. Culture Editor

SU students Nick Costanzo and Joe Balascio agree that it’s nice to have another fast food option near campus. But they also see the addition of Five Guys to the Marshall Street area as an improvement to the burger options on University Hill.

“This is definitely the best burger place around,” Balascio said.