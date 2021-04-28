New York will lift curfew for bars, restaurants on May 31

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

New York will lift the curfew for bars and restaurants at the end of May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The state will lift the curfew, currently set at midnight, on May 17 for outdoor dining areas and on May 31 for indoor dining areas, according to a press release. The state will allow catered events to resume at private residences on May 3, as long as the event is staffed by a licensed caterer and adheres to public health guidelines.

“Everything we’ve been doing is working — all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we’re able to increase economic activity even more,” Cuomo said in the release. “Over the last year, New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus.”

The state will also lift the curfew for catered events in public spaces, which is currently set for 1 a.m. Catering events that require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test can resume on May 17, and by May 31, the state will completely lift the curfew.

The state will also change its guidance on dancing at catered events to align with neighboring states beginning May 3.

Gyms and casinos can begin operating at 50% capacity May 15, and offices can increase capacity to 75% then as well.

Cuomo encouraged all residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to allow for the continued reopening of food and beverage services.

“To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine,” Cuomo said. “We need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward.”