Megan Carney to miss rest of season with ACL tear

Syracuse junior attack Megan Carney will miss the remainder of the season after tearing her ACL early in the second half against Boston College on April 22, SU confirmed in a release.

Carney leads the Orange in goals (49) and ranks second on the team in points (69). She ranks 13th in the nation in points and 12th in the NCAA in goals. Carney was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List last week. Against Boston College, Carney scored her 100th career goal, totaling 157 career points on 102 goals and 55 assists at Syracuse.

After picking up a ground ball, Carney drove to the 8-meter. She pivoted as her foot was caught in the turf and grabbed her knee in pain. Carney was helped off the field by trainers, Emily Hawryschuk and Vanessa Costantino.

She becomes one of three Syracuse players to tear an ACL this season, alongside Hawryschuk and Costantino. In the Orange’s second matchup against Boston College, Carney stood on the sidelines on crutches with Hawryschuk.

No. 2 seed Syracuse will face No. 7 seed Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament without its leading scorer.