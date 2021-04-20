Meaghan Tyrrell earns ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Meaghan Tyrrell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after scoring 22 points in No. 3 Syracuse’s three wins last week.

Against Louisville, Tyrrell posted career highs in shots on goal (8), goals (7), assists (5) and points (10). Tyrrell’s 88.9% shot on goal percentage was the third-best she’s had all season.

Tyrrell has 72 points — including 27 assists — this season, both of which are the highest on the team. She also leads the ACC with an average of six points per game. Tyrrell’s assist average of 2.25 is second in the conference.

The Orange have 11 wins this season and will wrap up the regular season this week with a doubleheader against No. 4 Boston College. The Eagles are the only other team in the ACC with only one loss, and they are tied for second with Syracuse in the conference’s standings. Both games of the doubleheader will be in the Carrier Dome, the first of which will be on Thursday. Boston College enters the matchup on an eight-game winning streak, and Syracuse enters on a five-game one of their own. Both teams have lost only to No. 1 North Carolina this year.