Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The Daily Orange. The Next Hoops’ Mitchell Northam first reported the news.

The 6-foot-7 center was the highest recruit in SU program history (No. 5 overall) and averaged 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. She also won co-ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Cardoso started all but one game during her 24-game SU career and averaged the second-most points for the Orange despite playing the fifth-most minutes. The tallest player in the ACC joins 11 other Syracuse players in the transfer portal.

Head coach Quentin Hillsman said SU was “in a good place” when addressing the media for the first time following SU’s loss to No. 1 UConn in the NCAA Tournament. He said that players were transferring for a wide variety of reasons, including individual decisions and graduation.

Seven of the SU players who entered their names into the portal have already found a new landing spot. Five went to ACC teams, including Kiara Lewis, Emily Engstler and Digna Strautmane, among others. Taleah Washington went to Old Dominion, and Faith Blackstone went to North Carolina A&T.

“The main thing for us is we’re in a good place, alright, and we’re not in a panic mode,” Hillsman said on April 20.

Syracuse has also added four players from the transfer portal, including Jayla Thornton, Najé Murray and Shalexxus Aaron. The Orange will also bring in the No. 11 ranked recruiting class in the fall.