Former Syracuse guard Kadary Richmond transfers to Seton Hall

Former Syracuse point guard Kadary Richmond is transferring to Seton Hall, according to a report from NJ.com, confirming that he won’t return to SU for his final four years of eligibility.

Richmond entered the transfer portal on March 30 after averaging 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game his freshman year at Syracuse, coming off the bench in all but three games as Joe Girard III’s backup. When Buddy Boeheim missed three games earlier in the season because of COVID-19 contact tracing, Richmond made his three starts — playing 31 or more minutes in each.

“What made me pick Seton Hall is we developed a relationship while I was in high school and although I didn’t go there out of high school there was never (any) love lost,” Richmond told NJ.com.

Richmond instantly provided a spark in the Orange’s 2-3 zone from the top spots, deflecting passes and finishing with the 13th-best steal percentage in the country (4.5), per KenPom. During Syracuse’s three NCAA Tournament games, Richmond averaged 5.7 points per game and added one steal, four assists and three rebounds, while turning the ball over six times.

Seton Hall (14-13, 10-9 Big East) finished with its fewest wins this season since 2010-11, losing five of its past six en route to a defeat in the semifinals of the Big East tournament. The season prior, the Pirates earned a share of the Big East regular season championship under head coach Kevin Willard.