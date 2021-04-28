Head coach John Desko says it was his decision to reinstate Chase Scanlan

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse head coach John Desko said during his Wednesday press conference that he reinstated Chase Scanlan after a week-long suspension. Scanlan was reportedly involved in what the Department of Public Safety classified as a domestic incident on April 18.

Desko started with an opening statement before he began fielding questions from reporters. He confirmed that Scanlan was suspended from the team and said it is against federal law to comment on a student’s experience or record at the university. He would not provide further comment.

“Chase was suspended from the team 10 days ago for violating team rules and expectations,” Desko said. “On Monday, April 26, I reinstated him.”

Here's Syracuse MLAX head coach John Desko's full opening statement on Chase Scanlan from the press conference: pic.twitter.com/eCg6Hwz6yE





— Andrew Crane (@CraneAndrew) April 28, 2021

When asked to confirm if Desko made the decision to reinstate the sophomore, he said “Yes.”

Desko did not comment on reports that players threatened to not practice if Scanlan joined the team, but an SU Athletics spokesperson later clarified that Scanlan practiced independently on Wednesday and not with the team. Desko said that Scanlan will not be traveling to Syracuse’s game against Notre Dame this weekend.

In the 11 minute-long press conference, Desko declined to comment on 10 questions. He frequently replied that he “can’t and won’t provide further comment” and told reporters to refer to his opening statement.