One person said that Hopkins found recruits that other coaches didn’t see value in, but he could still pitch Boeheim to bring that player to Syracuse. Michael Carter-Williams told The D.O. in 2017, “it seemed like Hop was the head coach. Not stepping on Boeheim’s toes, but Boeheim had faith in Hop.”

Boeheim’s lost great assistant coaches before, like ace recruiter Troy Weaver (2000-04) who went to the NBA and is now the Pistons General Manager. Rick Pitino left after a short time as an assistant, too. But none had the longevity of Hopkins, who played for Boeheim and had 22 years as an assistant.

Allen Griffin was hired to replace Hopkins and pulled in SU’s best recruit since Carmelo Anthony when Darius Bazley committed. Despite a strong relationship, including one official visit where Bazley shot in the Melo Center until after 1 a.m, Bazley called Griffin 15 minutes before his G League announcement went public to say he wasn’t coming to SU.

A former staffer said the decision didn’t have to do with Syracuse, though. It was an opportunity for Bazley to get paid while developing in the G League and bad timing for the Orange. Bazley would’ve been a key addition to the 2018-19 Syracuse roster that still finished as an eight seed without him, the second-highest seed the Orange have had since their Final Four run in 2013.

“You’re always excited to get a talent like Darius,” one former staffer said. “It was disappointing when we lost him. ”

Since Bazley’s departure, there are signs that Syracuse’s recruiting is back on the rise. Syracuse did get Dior Johnson’s commitment for the Class of 2022, but he later decommitted and may not play college basketball at all. The addition of Benny Williams, whom different scouts described as a “stud,” “star” and “future pro,” should bolster the Orange’s top-end talent level in 2021-22. The Orange added Class of 2022 wing Kamari Lands from Indiana, a top-40 recruit, on April 6.

Boeheim has repeatedly reaffirmed he’s not leaving the job anytime soon, which takes away rivals’ abilities to negatively recruit against Syracuse. The Orange are another year removed from Hopkins’ departure, another year from the sanctions that erased the program’s margin for recruiting misses that other programs still had.

• • •

Syracuse’s issues recruiting at center have risen to the forefront this season. Losing Bourama Sidibe to injury four minutes into the season is bad luck, but couldn’t be completely unforeseen given his extensive injury history.

His absence left the Orange with only one player who Boeheim felt was ready to contribute at center: 6-foot-10 forward Dolezaj, who weighs 200 pounds.

“We haven’t had a really good offensive center since Rakeem (Christmas),” Boeheim said. “It has nothing to do with the NBA.”

Boeheim referenced Dolezaj playing 20 feet from the basket offensively for much of the season, and how that more closely resembles what many NBA teams ask of their centers. But scouts disagree with Boeheim on why the Orange have struggled to get top-tier, two-way center talent.

Given the talent level the Orange recruit at in the Atlantic Coast Conference, many of the centers they’d be pursuing have professional basketball aspirations beyond their time in college.

“The style of center that they like to play with (at Syracuse) is becoming less and less common. Guys are working less on rim protection and more about guarding in space,” another scout told The D.O. “You’re never going to have the opportunity to do that in a 2-3 zone if you’re a center at Syracuse.”

Following the departure of Paschal Chukwu after the 2018-19 season, the Orange were left with one center — Sidibe — they could rely on entering the following season. Ajak was seen as a potential fix, but Boeheim admitted he was actually viewed as more of a stretch forward than a center during a press conference earlier this season. Ajak was a three-star recruit who chose between Syracuse and Saint Joseph’s of the Atlantic 10. The Orange added Jesse Edwards late in that recruiting cycle, and despite not being highly rated, he’s shown flashes of the potential Boeheim had anticipated would come.

His unteachables, height and length, immediately make him valuable defensively in the 2-3 zone if he can improve his rebounding and stay out of foul trouble. For now, Edwards is inconsistent, following his good games (San Diego State and North Carolina) with bad ones (West Virginia).

“For as much as the zone can hide a bad defender, you need a defensive-minded center to anchor the zone that is the solution for hiding other guys,” one source said.

Syracuse’s best teams have always featured a difference-making center, and improvement at the center position is a clear way to help the Orange consistently earn higher seeds than they have in the past six seasons.

• • •

One source described Boeheim as the master of getting uncertain players to stay with the program in end of season interviews. He doesn’t make promises on playing time, but convinces players why Syracuse will build their college career. Syracuse has lost a handful of players early, people that the program didn’t expect to lose and wouldn’t have lost until hot stretches in March raised their draft stock, like Tyler Ennis, Lydon and Malachi Richardson’s. With the changes in the transfer portal, Boeheim has less control over players’ futures now, though.

“When we were recruiting those guys, we weren’t recruiting them as one-and-done, two-and-done guys that you need to recruit right behind them,” a former staffer said. “You get caught off guard.”

Before the rule change, it was much tougher to find quality players who could step in and contribute right away through the transfer portal. Boeheim said Lydon would have been difficult to replace any year, but especially in that era of college transfers.

“In those days, you didn’t get good players in April,” Boeheim said. “Now you can.”

Going to play in the middle of nowhere New York is not what it was 25 years ago Scout familiar with SU

This offseason, the Orange lost Woody Newton and Kadary Richmond to the transfer portal. Richmond left because he wasn’t happy with being restricted on the court, multiple sources said.

It wasn’t just that Joe Girard III started over him when he struggled in the middle of the season, or that Richmond wasn’t getting enough minutes. Richmond is headed to Seton Hall, which is both closer to home and an opportunity for him to prove himself and play without those same restrictions, one source said.

Richmond’s departure left the Orange thin at point guard, so Boeheim added Marquette’s Symir Torrence. But Syracuse’s lack of point guard depth dates back to 2016, when they lost out on recruiting Green.

Gerry McNamara was the point man in recruiting Green, a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American from Neumann-Goretti High School. Like Stewart, the Orange recruited him early and beat out Duke — and nearly Kentucky. A source said that Green had signed his National Letter of Intent to play at SU, but never sent it in, instead signing with Kentucky.

“I broke his heart today,” Green told The D.O. about McNamara in 2016. “Had to do what I had to do.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari had offered a starting job to Green as a freshman, while Syracuse hadn’t. Boeheim doesn’t make guarantees. When Green struggled after his first two years at Kentucky and wanted to transfer, Syracuse didn’t pursue him as a transfer. He ended up at Washington with Hopkins for his final two years of eligibility.

Green’s decision had cascading effects because the Orange were all-in on him. They didn’t strongly pursue any other point guards in that class. No offer for José Alvarado, a top-100 prospect from New York City who became a star at Georgia Tech. No offer for Isaiah Washington, another New York City product who ended up at Minnesota.

The Orange offered Matt Coleman, but didn’t pursue him after his top five schools were released. He ended up at Texas. Kaleb Joseph hadn’t worked out in his limited time with SU to that point, and the only other point guard for the 2017-18 season was Frank Howard.

“You’re always going to miss players, that always happens,” Boeheim said. “It’s a gamble in some ways, but our judgement over 45 years has been pretty good.”