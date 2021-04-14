GSO looks to secure space for graduate students in Marshall Square Mall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Graduate Student Organization is preparing to propose a designated gathering space for graduate students in Marshall Square Mall.

Mir Hashemi, president of GSO, wants to organize a working group of senators to write the proposal to Syracuse University. The goal is for the university to provide GSO with financial support to secure the space.

“The main problem with occupying space for graduate students is that it’s a very expensive space to have,” Hashemi said. “For GSO to be able to afford it, we are actually expecting the university provides us with financial assistance and actually gives this space to the graduate students.”

If approved, graduate students could use the space for tutoring or hosting small events, or just as a lounge space, Hashemi said. The senators need to prepare a comprehensive proposal to the university to secure funding for the space, he said.

“If we pitch this right and we pitch this strong, we can definitely secure this space for graduate students,” Hashemi said.

GSO is also in the process of selecting its representative for the Department of Public Safety’s Community Review Board. Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch recommended implementing the review board early on in her review of DPS this year.

Three GSO executive board members — Financial Secretary Casaundra Guzman, Recording Secretary Cornelia Stokes and Hashemi — will begin processing the applications for the review board position.

GSO’s pandemic committee is also collaborating with SU’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign to relay information about vaccines to students.

The campaign recently conducted a presentation about the history of vaccine hesitancy among people from marginalized backgrounds, said Vito Iaia, co-chair of the graduate pandemic committee.

The pandemic committee has also prepared a list of vaccination resources — including information about how to sign up for appointments — that it hopes to share in an email to both graduate and undergraduate SU students, Iaia said.

The committee posted two informational videos on the GSO website, including a presentation from Julio Silva, a doctoral candidate at Yale University who’s conducting research on COVID-19 and spoke virtually at SU on March 23.

GSO also approved a request for $1,377 to the SU’s Emerging Student Affairs Professionals and Scholars for its end-of-year event. The money will go toward decorations for the event and gift baskets for its 17 graduating members.

The organization was unable to hold its annual end-of-year banquet last year due to the pandemic. The group is planning to hold an in-person banquet this year.

“The past couple of banquets haven’t really been able to happen,” said Julius Moreno, finance officer of Emerging Student Affairs Professionals and Scholars. “We’re really basing this off our own year and just trying to show our membership that we see their hard work.”

Other business:

GSO’s spring picnic will take place on May 7 at the Inn Complete. It will be a drive-thru to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. The event is open to SU and SUNY-ESF graduate students.