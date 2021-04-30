Former Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso transfers to South Carolina

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

Former Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso is transferring to South Carolina, according to a press release from the Gamecocks’ athletic department. Cardoso is the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, Co-ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the highest-ranked recruit in Syracuse history (No. 5 in Class of 2020).

The 6-foot-7 freshman averaged 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game during her only season with Quentin Hillsman’s team. She had five double-doubles and 20 games where she scored in double-digits.

“Kamilla is a perfect complement to our program,” head coach Dawn Staley said. “Her mobility, rebounding prowess and scoring ability at her size is a rarity.”

South Carolina earned a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament and made it to the Final Four where it lost to Stanford by one point.

Advertisement



Cardoso became the 12th Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal on April 22. The tallest player in the ACC from last season averaged the second-most points on SU and played the fifth-most minutes.

Before Cardoso entered the portal, Hillsman addressed the media on April 20 for the first time since Syracuse’s season-ending loss to No. 1 UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He said that Syracuse was not in “panic mode” and was in a “good place.”

Syracuse has added four players from the transfer portal and has the No. 11 recruiting class to add to its roster for next season.