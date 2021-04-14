UU to screen ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ on SU’s 2nd wellness day

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

University Union will host an outdoor screening of the ‘80s comedy classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on April 21 at 8 p.m.

The screening will take place on the Quad during Syracuse University’s second Wellness Day. SU and SUNY ESF students, faculty and staff can attend and do not have to register in advance. Social distancing measures will be enforced including mask-wearing and sitting in pre-drawn circles.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is about high schooler Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) and his determination to skip school with his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck). Bueller opens the movie describing how to fake a fever and peer-pressures his friend Cameron to take his dad’s prized Ferrari out for the day and head out of the Chicago suburbs toward the city. Before driving out, Bueller calls the school’s principal and pretends to be Sloane’s dad, lying about a family emergency to get her out of school for the day.

Cameron and Sloane then follow Bueller along with his intricate day off, which includes attending a Chicago Cubs game, visiting The Art Institute of Chicago and watching Bueller crash a parade to sing “Twist and Shout” on one of the floats.

For accommodations or to ask questions, attendees can contact UU Vice President Alexa Powers by April 19 at uuvicepresident@gmail.com.