It’s registration time yet again, and this time the Culture staff wants to help you choose your classes with the assistance of the characters in “Schitt’s Creek.”

Communications (Alexis Rose)

PRL 424: Public Relations Management and Leadership

As the CEO of Alexis Rose Communications, Alexis is a leader in the public relations industry, with her clients ranging from the Rosebud Motel to her own mother. If you want to have Alexis’ communications skills, take this course on applying the best PR practices in diverse environments and becoming a manager.

COM 427: Social Media for Communicators

If Alexis had access to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok during her time in Schitt’s Creek, she definitely would have gone viral. Communication was key for Alexis to start her business and it will be for yours too, so why not be app-fluent.

COM 107: Communications and Society

Looking for an introduction to the various forms of mass media and their past and present roles in society? Look no further than COM 107. From the advertising and public relations industries roles in the public perception of people and issues to the responsibility of journalists to impartially educate the public, if you want to learn more about the various media forms that you and Alexis will encounter, COM 107 will give you a good introduction.

Entrepreneurship (David Rose)

EEE 110: Discovering the Entrepreneur Within

When David started Rose Apothecary, he embraced the entrepreneur that was inside him the entire time. You can embrace your own by business creativity through taking EEE 110, which discusses entrepreneurial exploration with creative and innovation.

EEE 446: Minority and Women’s Entrepreneurship: Race, Gender, and Entrepreneurial Opportunity

If you have the entrepreneurial drive that David does and a passion for uplifting marginalized communities, this class talks about how race, gender and ethnicity impact the business industry.

EEE 450: Sustainable Enterprise

Rose Apothecary is well known around Schitt’s Creek for its high quality and natural beauty products. This course looks at the many layers of sustainability in business and how organizations can be more environmentally friendly all around.

Finance (Johnny Rose)

FIN 256: Principles of Finance

Despite Johnny Rose losing all of his family’s fortune — not solely his fault — he knew the finance principles to build Rose Video in the first place. If you’re interested in starting a business, this finance intro course is a must.

FIN 345: Financial Management

After a while in Schitt’s Creek, Johnny got bored and needed a new venture: Rosebud Motel. No matter what industry you go into, understanding how to navigate general financial procedures and problems is critical to running a successful business.

FIN 346: Investments

When the Rose’s moved to their new home at the motel, their largest investments included Moira’s wigs and the Rose family portrait. Arguably, the Rose family should have divested from the physical film rental industry for streaming years ago, too. Give this investment course a shot so you can make better long-term investment choices than Johnny made before the Rose’s moved to the creek.

Fashionable (Moira Rose)

DRA 107: Introduction to the Theatre for Non-Majors

Moira’s leading role in “The Birds of Prey” may have been … entertaining … but even the daytime TV star needs a tune up on her acting skills. For those not in VPA, this is your time to shine onstage.

VOC 110: Voice for Non-Music Majors

Okay so you may not be into acting, and you may not be in the Setnor School of Music, but that doesn’t mean you can’t hone your singing skills in this class meant for those who like to sing but don’t want to join a full choir quite like Moira.

Outdoorsy (Stevie Budd)

PED 289 – Backpacking

If you’re like Steevie and enjoy the outdoors more than the average rich family who has just lost all of their money, then PED 289 may be the countryside escape you need in your schedule. The class is for all hiking levels so whether you just want to escape your motel — um, we mean dorm — or hit the trails for the 100th time.

CRS 347 – Mindful Communication Skills

Nothing is worse than dealing with hoity-toity hotel customers like the Roses. Like Stevie, sometimes you need to relax. In CRS 347, students learn more about self talk and dealing with anxiety/stress.

Politics (Roland Schitt)

PSC 125: Political Theory

An aspiring politician? This crash course in political theory may be what you need in order to be a more competent governing figure than Roland.

PSC 318: Technology, Politics, and Environment

Schitt’s Creek is ingrained in tradition thanks to Roland’s unwillingness to push the needle, but in this class you’ll learn how advanced technology is a focal point of governmental and political conflict.

WRT 307: Advanced Writing Studio: Professional Writing

Roland probably has a hard time communicating to the citizens of Schitt’s Creek because he hasn’t taken this class. Learn how to write like a professional whether you’re an intern or the mayor of a rundown town.

Food Studies/Cooking (Twyla Sands)

FST 102: Food Fights: Contemporary Food Issues

Running a restaurant is difficult. Imagine having annoying customers like the Roses. Keeping up with inventory can be tedious and confusing, but Twyla is known for her improvisation to use ingredients, especially her “Surprise-me-Smoothie.” If you’re curious about how food systems work around the world and how food gets from the farm to the market or your plate, this is the class for you to start feeding your curiosity.

FST 222: Introduction to Culinary Arts

The name of Twyla’s restaurant is decfqeiving. For being named “Café Tropical,” chef George cooks up an array of cuisines including Mexican and Mediterranean. In Intro to Culinary Arts, students get the chance to expand their palettes and practice ingredient identification, sensory evaluation and plate presentation.

FST 304: Farm to Fork

While we’re not quite sure where Twyla sources her ingredients from for Cafe Tropical, if you’re interested in supporting nearby farms and cooking with local produce then this is the class for you. Students enrolled in FST 304 start class with discussions on food systems. Later, they split into groups and cook dinner together, mostly using produce bought from a nearby farm.

— Illustrations created by Nabeeha Anwar | Illustration Editor