This Earth Day, give up your fast fashion addiction

The pandemic has made social media sales more appealing and accessible. Apps such as Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok reinforce American consumerism, creating a perfect, yet toxic, environment for fast-fashion companies.

Unfortunately, Syracuse University students and Gen-Zers alike often fall victim to it.

Social media has created an environment where we constantly buy newer, more “stylish” items. When we were in lockdown last year, online shopping’s novelty served as a bright spot in a bleak period. Now that we are able to reflect, we have an opportunity to make more environmentally conscious decisions.

The production of clothing is a multi-billion dollar industry that every social media influencer reinforces.

Walking around campus and seeing what your peers are wearing pushes you to want the same things other students have, perpetuating the desire to fit in. Meanwhile, the people you are idolizing purchased the items because of targeted social media advertising.

Then, you buy the same pieces of fast fashion that won’t last you more than a season. Eventually, they end up in the landfill.

Fast fashion is incredibly unethical. The working conditions are dangerous and the pay is low, allowing the consumer to get the clothing for little more than the cost of the materials. It’s estimated that around 27 million workers get a disease or injury in sweatshops worldwide.

Beyond that, fast fashion companies are known for committing both modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

The saying of “quality over quantity” applies here. Buying a shirt that will last you only one party season at SU is not the same as investing in a high-quality piece that can be reworn for multiple seasons.

Purchases from Shein might be trendy in the short-term, but they will quickly become untrendy. Investing in a high-quality piece is far better for the wallet than buying cheap things that won’t last long.

Another important thing to consider is the waste from the production. Color dyes and chemicals that are used to create the desired pattern eventually get to bodies of water. Oceans, rivers and lakes become full of heavy chemicals that are not only deadly to aquatic life but also to humans. Communities that live in close proximity often depend on these water sources.

Pesticides and fertilizers used to grow the cotton needed to make fast fashion clothing items also harm the environment. Further, 1.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide are released yearly by fast fashion companies, which only speeds up the climate crisis.

Prices for sustainable and high-quality items can be a cost too high for some. With this in mind, it is important to acknowledge that other options exist.

Buying second-hand and thrifting items has become one of our generation’s favorite activities. Great sources for that would be Depop or ThredUP, though there are many more of that sort.

It is also important to support local second-hand stores and boutiques. Cluttered Closet and 3fifteen are just two of many thrift stores within the Syracuse area that offer resale clothing items at reasonable prices. By shopping at these stores, as well as many other secondhand shops within central New York, you are practicing sustainable shopping while also giving back to the local community.

So, the next time you see someone else wearing a trendy clothing item at SU, think twice about the industry you are investing in and how long it will last in your wardrobe. And if TikTok made you buy it, make sure it’s not at the expense of the environment.

Polina Plitchenko is a junior psychology major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at pplitche@syr.edu.