Dino Babers: ‘Best room’ of quarterback depth he’s seen as Syracuse coach

After nearly one month of spring practice, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers spoke with the media Wednesday for the first time since March 30. Entering his sixth season at SU and coming off a 1-10 season, Babers spoke on the ongoing starting quarterback battle while adding that every position is open for competition. Babers emphasized the Orange’s depth under center, and while returning starter Tommy DeVito and Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader have received most of the attention, Babers said he has also been impressed with the QB’s behind them.

“I think we’ve got the best room since we’ve been here,” Babers said. “From No. 1 through No. 5, those guys are really something.”

Last season as a redshirt junior, DeVito threw for 593 yards and four touchdowns before suffering a season-ending leg injury in a loss against Duke. Shrader enrolled in January after announcing his decision to transfer in late December. The North Carolina native appeared in just four games in 2020 after playing in 10 as the Bulldogs’ QB the year prior.

Sophomores JaCobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz also returned after making appearances as true freshmen in 2020. Syracuse added Justin Lamson, a 3-star dual-threat quarterback from California in its 2021 recruiting class, too.

Babers said that he has already seen improvement from SU’s January enrollees, noting that Lamson struggled against the Orange’s pass rush — including against returning seniors Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan — early on.

“They got a little better the last six (practices) and then when they go through summer and we get them back in August, that’s when you’ll see a big difference,” Babers said.

The competition across all positions is something Babers said Syracuse is embracing and is “healthy.” He added that in SU’s 10-3 2018 season — the only season SU has finished over .500 since Babers arrived in 2016 — competition at the quarterback position helped improve both DeVito and then-starter Eric Dungey.

“That competition is what everyone embraces, and it’s throughout the entire team,” Babers said.

Syracuse released a roster on Wednesday, but has still yet to announce a depth chart. The Orange are now over halfway through their 2021 spring practice schedule after having their first scrimmage of the spring last Saturday in the Carrier Dome.