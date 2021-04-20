Strautmane transfers to Georgia Tech, 5th SU player to transfer within ACC

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse mainstay Digna Strautmane is transferring to Georgia Tech.

The senior started all 123 games of her Syracuse career, including 24 this season. She averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this year and played the second-most total minutes on the team. Strautmane becomes the fifth Orange player to head to an Atlantic Coast Conference foe after entering the transfer portal, joining Emily Engstler (Louisville), Kiara Lewis (Clemson), Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi (Miami) and Amaya Finklea-Guity (Duke).

“Change can be scary, but you know what’s scarier? Allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving, and progressing,” Strautmane wrote in an Instagram post announcing her departure.

Strautmane is among the 11 Syracuse players who entered the transfer portal following the Orange’s season-ending loss to No. 1 UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Quentin Hillsman addressed the media for the first time since the loss on Tuesday, emphasizing that he was not worried about the Orange’s transfer portal situation.

He added that he did not have any issues with Syracuse players going to ACC foes, instead calling it a “compliment” that other conference teams thought highly enough of SU’s players to sign them.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Orange during the two’s only meeting this season, 76-73. Strautmane had seven points, two assists and two steals during the Feb. 2 matchup.