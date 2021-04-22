Syracuse’s defense in 14-13 loss reflects unit’s inconsistent year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In the opening 15 minutes of the second half, Syracuse’s defense held Boston College to just three shots. The Orange surrounded BC’s attacks with multiple defenders when they received the the ball, particularly Charlotte North, who averaged the third-most goals per game in women’s lacrosse heading into Thursday’s contest.

On one of those three shots, four Orange defenders swarmed North inside the 8-meter arc. But North scrambled out of the huddle of SU players, found a slim window of separation and slashed an underhand shot to the cage.

The ball rolled into the back of the net and Boston College claimed a two-goal lead five minutes into the second half. The Eagles continued to score in tight spaces and capitalized on their limited chances, scoring 14 goals on 19 total shots.

“14 for 19 shots is amazing, I give them a lot of credit,” Syracuse head coach Gary Gait said. “To hold a team under 20 shots, for us that means you’re usually going to come out on top.”

In No. 3 Syracuse’s 14-13 loss to No. 4 Boston College, Syracuse’s defense had and up-and-down performance. The Orange had 16 ground balls and were 19-20 on clears, but goalie Asa Goldstock finished with just four saves and a season-low 22.2% save percentage.

Last year, Syracuse’s defense allowed an average of seven goals a game, the best in the country. This season, however, the results have been less consistent — and Thursday night in the Carrier Dome, Boston College made that clear.

Heading into Thursday’s contest, Syracuse ranked 108th of 109 teams in fouls per game, averaging 33.17 per game. The Orange had done well to hold BC scoreless for seven of the final 10 minutes, and limited the Eagles to just two free position opportunities. But with the score tied 13-13, Ella Simkins picked up a yellow card trying to clear the ball.

Boston College had a player-up opportunity in the final two and a half minutes, and Jenn Medjid fired a shot that Goldstock saved. SU couldn’t scoop up the loose ball and Caitlynn Mossman got there instead, dishing to Medjid for another attempt. Goldstock wasn’t able to stop this one, as the ball went through her legs and gave Boston College a one-goal lead with just over a minute remaining.

Twenty-five minutes into the first half, Boston College began exploiting Syracuse’s zone by luring multiple defenders out of position. The Orange’s defense is set up so that when an attack goes from one zone to another, a double team occurs. But on certain occasions, SU left a player unmarked during the zone exchange. Most wide-open players were stationed in the center of the zone too, Gait said earlier this season.

With five minutes left in the first half, Cara Urbank drew three SU defenders to the left side of the 8-meter arc. She found Mossman cutting from the right side and gave Boston College a 7-5 lead. After the Eagles won the draw, Urbank did the same thing again, this time finding North alone in the center for another score.

During halftime, Syracuse’s defense talked extensively about adjustments, junior midfielder Sam Swart said. SU needed to improve communication so that all opposing attacks are guarded, she added, and in the second half, it did. The Orange covered the center of the zone and defenders had sticks on BC’s attackers at all times.

“We went into the second half chattering, all over the field,” Swart said. “If we bring energy and are talking, we will be great.”

SU held the Eagles to three goals in the first 15 minutes of the half, taking its first lead of the game 13 minutes in. But ultimately, the Orange’s defense couldn’t contain North — who finished with five goals and an assist — and her fellow attacks Urbank and Mossman. Syracuse’s top-ranked defense sagged to No. 11 before Boston College traveled to the Dome. And Thursday, the Orange’s defensive unit was strong at times, but porous in many other crucial moments.