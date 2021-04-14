Syracuse forward Deandre Kerr named to ACC All-Freshman team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse forward Deandre Kerr was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman Men’s Soccer Team in a vote by the ACC’s head coaches.

Kerr played in all but one of Syracuse’s (2-7-4, 0-6-3 ACC) 13 matches this season and led the team with four goals. Three games into the season, he became the first freshman to score two goals in one game since 2016, finding the back of the net twice against Louisville on Oct. 16. Kerr scored a goal in both of Syracuse’s final two games against North Carolina State and St. Francis. On March 30, the freshman scored Syracuse’s only goal of the game to lift the Orange past St. Francis, 1-0.

With the departure of Ryan Raposo and Massimo Ferrin last year, Kerr has become Syracuse’s next primary goal scorer. Prior to arriving at Syracuse, the Ontario, Canada, native spent time on both the Toronto FC U17 and U19 teams where he developed into a skilled forward.

Syracuse has had at least one player voted to the All-Freshman team in seven of its eight seasons in the league. Kerr is the eighth SU player to earn the honor since 2013.