‘Cuse Food Funder raises over $7,000 for Hendricks Chapel’s food pantries

Instead of receiving gifts this year for her birthday on April 3, Syeisha Byrd, the director of the Office of Engagement Programs at Syracuse University, wanted people to donate to ‘Cuse Food Funder.

The virtual fundraiser for Hendricks Chapel’s food pantries started on March 24 and will run until April 23. Byrd, Dean of Hendricks Chapel Brian Konkol and SU senior Patrick Penfield are leading ‘Cuse Food Funder, which has raised more than $7,000 so far, $2,000 over its original goal.

“I’m really proud of our team and a number of folks from around the campus and the community that want to be of service to our students in need,” Konkol said. “That, to me, is what Hendricks Chapel is supposed to be about and what Syracuse University is supposed to be about.”

People donate food and money to the pantry often, but Byrd and others recognized the pandemic has created greater challenges for students. The group decided to launch the fundraiser on March 24, the anniversary of SU’s founding. Byrd and Konkol recruited Penfield, a “student who knows students,” Byrd said.

Byrd said the donations will enable her to buy more specific items for students in need like cleaning supplies and toiletries.

For Penfield, the fundraiser was another way he could give back to Hendricks before he graduates. Previously, he worked with the People’s Place Cafe at the chapel and was also involved with a Hendricks event featuring Don McPherson, a former NFL and Syracuse All-American quarterback.

“Hendricks has really given me a lot in the past few years, personally teaching me how to be a leader and how to help people,” Penfield said. “I wanted to help out and help them with some sort of projects to get back to them because they’ve done so much for me.”

To get the word out about ‘Cuse Food Funder, Byrd and Penfield created a spreadsheet of SU members that are “champions of the pantry,” Byrd said. While Byrd recruited SU staff, Penfield helped with recruiting student organizations like Student Association and the Interfraternity Council. A few days before the fundraiser started, they sent out emails asking people to share ‘Cuse Food Funder on social media.

As the fundraiser began, Byrd knew that people would donate due to their passion about the food pantry and helping students. The fundraiser’s website, which Byrd checked daily, has an SU “S” logo that filled up with orange as people donated. When ‘Cuse Food Funder hit its goals of $5,000 and 144 donors — and the logo was completely filled — last week, Byrd recalled the organizers texted each other in congratulations.

Although the fundraiser has already reached its goal, the organizers hope people continue donating. And besides just raising money for the food pantries, the fundraiser is also competitive, with different class years vying against each other to see who can raise the most funds and donors. As of Sunday, the Class of 2021 is in the lead, having raised over $1,000.

“We want to keep pushing because all of the money is staying in Syracuse, staying on campus and helping people on campus,” Penfield said. “It’s just a resource anybody can use.”