Syracuse’s final match of season canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pause

Syracuse men’s soccer’s final match of the season against Wake Forest has been canceled due to an ongoing pause resulting from a positive COVID-19 test within SU’s program, according to a release from SU Athletics.

The Orange’s season paused after SU Athletics announced there was a positive test within the team on Saturday, which canceled the team’s match against Boston College on Sunday.

Syracuse concludes its fall and spring seasons with a 2-7-4 overall record and 0-6-3 a conference record. The two wins both came during the spring half of the season.

The final match of the season came last week in a 1-0 victory over Saint Francis, Syracuse’s last non-conference opponent of the season. Freshman forward Deandre Kerr scored the only goal of the game for the Orange, giving him a total of four goals on the season. Goalkeeper Russell Shealy recorded his second shutout of his collegiate career.

Seven of Syracuse’s 20 matches have been canceled this season, but the final two are the only ones that have been canceled due to a positive test within SU’s program.

Before the positive test within the men’s soccer program, no SU spring sports team had a competition canceled due to a positive test within SU’s program. The women’s basketball team missed three games in December and January due to a positive test within Syracuse’s program.