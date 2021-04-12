Common Council approves youth summer work program

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s Common Council unanimously approved CNY Works’ 27th annual 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program in partnership with the city.

The program will place young people ages 14-20 in jobs in various city departments to provide work experience during the summer. CNY Works is also partnering with Onondaga County and the nonprofit On Point for College to place applicants. Program participants are paid by CNY Works at no cost to the city.

CNY Works is a nonprofit that provides employment services to those looking for work. The organization hosts job boards, connects people to unemployment resources, helps them with financial services and provides basic computer skills courses.

Council President Helen Hudson began Monday’s meeting with a moment of silence in remembrance of an 11-month-old girl who was killed in a shooting Sunday night. A 3-year-old and 8-year-old were also injured in the incident but are expected to survive.

Mayor Ben Walsh called the shooting “a nightmare, an unimaginable tragedy.” It occurred only a mile from his home, he said at a briefing Monday morning. The Syracuse Police Department is still pursuing the shooter.

The council also voted to issue up to $1.4 million in bonds to pay for the 2021-22 Accessible Sidewalk Program. The Department of Public Works will replace sidewalks on vacant properties as required or at a property owner’s request. Construction costs will be evaluated at the property and repaid over 10 years.

The council delayed a vote on the city’s application for over $7 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. An annual Community Development Block Grant makes up a majority of the application, $5 million, with the remainder providing funding to purchase, remodel and provide affordable housing.

A public hearing on the grants was held April 8. Councilor At-Large Khalid Bey said he expects to pass the resolution at the council’s next meeting April 26.