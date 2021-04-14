SU launches search committee for new chief of campus safety

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University announced the members of a search committee for its new chief of campus safety and emergency management services on Wednesday.

The chief of campus security and emergency management services will oversee SU’s Department of Public Safety, as well as its Emergency Management and Global Safety and Support departments. The hire will be responsible for refining and implementing new policies in the departments it oversees while working alongside students and other departments across campus, according to the job listing.

The position was established following the completion of former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s review of DPS, which found that students lack trust in the department. SU Chancellor Kent Syverud has committed to implement the 10 recommendations Lynch included in the review.

The chief will also lead a “thoughtful and holistic transformation” of the areas they oversee to improve communication, accountability and transparency, according to the job listing.

SU is working with executive search firm Spelman Johnson to assist in the process. The job listing states that SU will begin reviewing applications on May 5. The search is expected to be completed by June, according to the news release.

The hire will report directly to SU’s senior vice president for Business, Finance and Administrative Services, be in charge of approximately 230 full-and part-time employees and serve as the primary liaison for local, state and federal law enforcement, the news release said.

Herm Frazier, senior deputy athletics director, and Lynsay Belshe, senior associate vice president for operations in the Business, Finance and Administrative Services division will co-chair the search committee.

The other members of the search committee are: