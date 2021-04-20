All-American attack Chase Scanlan reportedly suspended indefinitely

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse attack Chase Scanlan has reportedly been suspended for an indefinite amount of time after the Orange’s 21-9 loss to North Carolina, according to Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders. A team spokesperson also confirmed the suspension to IL.

Scanlan’s mother told Syracuse.com that she hasn’t spoken to her son since Saturday and doesn’t know what happened. His high school coach Rob Genco told Syracuse.com that Scanlan said “it’s nothing but it’s become something.”

The two time All-American leads SU in goals (24) and is second in points (33). Scanlan wears No. 22, which he was given after transferring from Loyola ahead of the 2020 season. His suspension comes with two regular-season games remaining for the Orange, who need to win at least one to avoid their first losing season since 2007.

Syracuse has games at No. 5 Virginia and No. 2 Notre Dame remaining. It thrashed UVA 20-10 in the second week of its season before falling 18-11 against the Fighting Irish behind Pat Kavanagh’s nine points.

Scanlan tied his career-high of seven goals earlier this season against Holy Cross. He added another five-point performance, including four goals, against Duke in the Orange’s 15-14 loss. At Loyola in 2019, Scanlan notched 58 points and was a second-team All-American. The sophomore was a preseason All-American honorable mention but was not included in IL’s midseason list.

Syracuse lost its most recent game in a blowout against North Carolina, one where the Orange trailed 5-0 in the opening minutes and dug itself a hole that it couldn’t climb out of.