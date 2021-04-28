Chase Scanlan reportedly involved in domestic incident before suspension

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse attack Chase Scanlan was suspended from the team last week after he was involved in a domestic incident, Syracuse.com reported Wednesday.

The Department of Public Safety responded to an incident reported on South Campus at 11:34 a.m. on April 18, the day after SU played UNC. The incident occurred just after midnight on April 18 but was not reported until later that morning, according to the DPS crime log.

The case is currently listed as open. Scanlan has not been charged with a crime, according to Syracuse.com.

Scanlan was suspended indefinitely from the team April 20 and reinstated Monday, according to a Syracuse spokesperson. SU’s captains reportedly threatened to walk out of practice on Tuesday if Scanlan was present. Instead, the sophomore attack practiced on his own.

Scanlan did not play in Syracuse’s 13-11 win over Virginia on Saturday, and it is unclear if he will join the team for its matchup with Notre Dame this weekend.

The attack is Syracuse’s leading goal scorer (24) and is third on the team in points (33). He had started all nine games prior to his suspension. Against Virginia, senior Owen Seebold took over for Scanlan, recording two goals and an assist in the conference win.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.