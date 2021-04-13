Brockhampton’s latest album builds on its signature off-the-wall sound

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Within the first two minutes of “BUZZCUT,” Brockhampton’s leadman Kevin Abstract wants you to “get the f*ck out” of his ride.

It’s the perfect start for the collective’s sixth album, “ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE.” This is Abstract and his 12-member entourage’s off-the-wall, genreless ride — not anyone else’s. But this album may be one of Brockhampton’s last.

Before their sixth album came out, Abstract posted on Twitter saying their two 2021 albums would be their final two. And after an abundance of issues throughout the years, the collective’s “ROADRUNNER” hangs together loosely and doesn’t connect, sounding more like a splatter of 13 tracks than an actual, smooth-sailing album. And even with all its members, its introspective “THE LIGHT” two-parter and A$AP Ferg’s woos, their sixth — and maybe penultimate — ride is another mediocre Brockhampton record.

2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021

Ironically, just four years ago, Brockhampton was practically immortal. The collective churned out a banger-centric “SATURATION” album trilogy and incited mosh pits at concerts. And while waiting every few months to release music, their fans clawed for the next release, scouring the corners of Reddit for leaks to satisfy their hunger.

But then came the $15 million record deal and the departure of Ameer Vann, one of Brockhampton’s key founding members, due to sexual misconduct allegations in 2018. Everything slowed down. They needed a break. The collective’s albums started coming out every year instead of every few months, with them scrapping two albums along the way.

Growth comes with time, and maybe a boredom-filled pandemic and an 18-month gap could’ve helped. But it seems like even three albums after the trilogy, Brockhampton just can’t push past their “SATURATION” glory days. Instead, and despite all their talent, they continuously mine and grind toward the gold they could achieve but never fully dig it up.

On their last record, “GINGER,” the collective continues to get in their feelings. But with seven vocalists with seven personal lives, it’s impossible to fully fit each member’s valid emotions onto one album.

In the track, “THE LIGHT,” Brockhampton’s member Joba reflects on his father’s death, which could’ve been the deep and personal nugget the collective is looking for. But Abstract comes in on a second verse, contemplating about his Texan childhood, which effectively ruins the song’s potency. The album’s ending, “THE LIGHT PT. II,” makes the same blunder, even with its heavenly choral production.

On the other hand, “COUNT ON ME,” with hidden A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes features, is among the album’s best. The members mesh together to create a catchy chorus and play around on a rollercoaster-sounding, whistling beat. “I’LL TAKE YOU ON,” with R&B titan Charlie Wilson, is another highlight, with its simple drum kit production and tape-rewind beat switch.

For a collective of 20-something-year-olds, “ROADRUNNER” is just another stepping stone toward a fully cohesive record. But time isn’t on their side. The all-inclusive boy band experiment known as Brockhampton may cease to exist in eight more months. So, with one more album set to drop, there may only be one last shot to truly go off.

Christopher Scarglato is an asst. culture editor at The Daily Orange, where his column appears occasionally. He can be reached at cscargla@syr.edu or on Twitter @chrisscargs.