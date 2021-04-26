From Chloé Zhao to ‘Minari,’ reactions to 2021 Oscars winners

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

While some of the Academy Award-winners were predictable, there were a few that were not expected to take home the golden trophy. Here are our reactions to the major winners.

Best Picture: Nomadland

No surprise here as “Nomadland” wins best picture. Chloé Zhao’s film has almost completely swept awards season as the movie has won best picture at every major award show except for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This marks the second Oscar win of the night for Zhao and the third overall Oscar for Frances McDormand as a producer, who won best actress for the film. Zhao became the second woman to direct a best picture winner after Kathryn Bigelow for the 2009 film “The Hurt Locker.”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao

Historic. With the win, Chloé Zhao became the second woman ever and first woman of color to win best director. Zhao is also the second consecutive person born in Asia to win the award, after Bong Joon-ho who secured it last year for his film “Parasite.” Zhao beautifully captured the life of a modern day nomad as she constantly hovered the line between documentary and film.

Zhao was also nominated tonight for best adapted screenplay, film editing, and best picture as one of the producers. Zhao’s next project will be the Marvel film, “The Eternals.”

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins

Hopkins’ win was the biggest upset tonight, as the award was widely expected to go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The 83-year-old became the oldest ever winner for best lead actor, as the record was previously held by Henry Fonda for his role in the film “On Golden Pond.” Hopkins’ heartbreaking performance depicted a man living with dementia while trying to retain his grasp on reality. Hopkins’ previously won an Oscar in 1992 for his role as Hannibal Lecter in the horror film “The Silence of the Lambs.” Hopkins also won the BAFTA for his role in “The Father.”

Best Actress: Frances McDormand

McDormand became the second actress to win three Academy Awards for acting, joining Meryl Streep. McDormand’s performance was quiet and calculated, depicting a woman traveling across the country in a van after her life in an industrial town in Nevada became a ghost town following the effects of the 2008 economic crisis.

The best actress race was wide open coming into tonight, as four of the five nominees have won best actress in the other major acting awards this year. McDormand also collected an additional Oscar tonight as she also was a producer for “Nomadland.” She has previously won best actress for her role in “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn

Yuh-Jung Youn becomes the first Korean actress to win an Oscar. Youn’s scene stealing role as Soonja (Grandmother) in the film “Minari” was a true highlight from the movie. The 73-year-old was considered a slight favorite, as she won the best supporting actress award at the British Academy Film Award and the best supporting female award Independent Spirit Award earlier this month. “Minari” was Youn’s first performance in an American film, having appeared in her first film role in 1971. The win marks the pinnacle of a long and illustrious career for Youn.

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya

In the film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Daniel Kaluuya truly inhabited his role as Fred Hampton. His performance as Hampton was absolutely powerful and breathtaking. Kaluuya was considered the heavy favorite heading into the night, as he won both the Golden Globe and the BAFTA for his performance. The win marks the first Oscar for the British actor. At only 32, Kaluuya will most likely become a common fixture at the Academy Awards for years to come. He was previously nominated back in 2018 for his leading role in the thriller “Get Out.”