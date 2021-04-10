10 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors, most since joining conference

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Ten Syracuse players earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors Thursday, including eight first- and second-team selections. Two others made the ACC All-Freshman team.

Megan Carney, Sarah Cooper and Meaghan Tyrrell were named to the All-ACC first team while Sam Swart, Sierra Cockerille, Kerry Defliese, Ella Simkins and Asa Goldstock earned second-team honors. Freshmen Emma Ward and Jenny Markey were both named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Syracuse leads the ACC with eight selections followed by six from North Carolina and five from Boston College and Notre Dame. The Orange’s 10 All-ACC selections are the most since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2014.

Carney leads Syracuse this season with 49 goals and is second on the team in assists (20) through 13 games. This season, she’s scored four or more goals in seven games and scored a career-high seven goals against Louisville on April 16. The Tewaaraton Award nominee will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL against Boston College.

Fellow Tewaaraton Award nominee Tyrell also earned first-team honors after notching 48 goals and a team-leading 29 assists in 14 games. Tyrell leads the team and ranks fifth in the nation in points (77). She posted a career-high 10 points against Louisville and has scored five or more points in 10 games this season.

Cooper leads the Orange in ground balls (35) and is tied for first in caused turnovers (26). The defender has also been nominated for the Tewaaraton Award after ranking second in the ACC for ground balls per game (2.50) and 28th in caused turnovers per game (1.86).

Midfielders Swart and Cockerille earned second-team honors after stellar performances this season. Swart ranks third on the team in goals (26) and fifth in points (32). This season, Cockerille has recorded career highs in points (36), goals (17), assists (19), ground balls (13), caused turnovers (8) and draw controls (15).

Defliese picked up 28 ground balls and recorded 18 caused turnovers this season while Simkins ranks second on the team in ground balls (29) and has 15 draw controls. Both Defliese and Simkins highlight a Syracuse defense that have held its opponents to seven or fewer goals in seven games.

Goldstock currently ranks ninth in the nation in goal-against average (9.15) and recorded a career-best 17 saves against Duke on March 6. Goldstock has made eight or more saves in six games this season, surpassing 600 career saves this season. She ranks second on Syracuse’s all-time record list with 593 saves.

Ward was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team after posting 42 points on 22 goals and 20 assists this season. Since Emily Hawryschuk’s injury, Ward has taken an elevated role on the team, excelling with three or more points in Syracuse’s last seven games. Ward notched six assists against UAlbany on April 13, the most assists in a game for a freshman in program history.

Markey joins Ward on the All-ACC Freshman Team after recording four goals, three assists, five ground balls and two caused turnovers this season.

No. 2-seed Syracuse faces No. 7-seed Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the opening round of the ACC tournament.