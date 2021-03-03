What you need to know before Syracuse competes in CHA tournament

Syracuse (10-8-1, 8-6-1 College Hockey America) will face the No. 5 seed Lindenwood on Thursday in the first round of the 2021 CHA tournament. The Orange finished the 2020-21 season on a seven-game win streak, ending with a weekend sweep of Robert Morris. The Orange have given up just 31 goals in 15 conference games, the fewest in the CHA behind goalie Allison Small’s 512 saves.

Normally, CHA standings are determined by the number of points received in conference play. But this year, due to canceled games and uncertain schedules, seeding is based on conference win percentage. Syracuse played the third-fewest CHA games, but its seeding remains unchanged by this rule.

Last year, Syracuse fell to Robert Morris in the semifinals of the CHA tournament after defeating Lindenwood in the first round. This year, the Orange will aim to reclaim the conference title they won in 2019 and secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“I fully expect going into Thursday’s game that we’ll be ready with energy,” head coach Paul Flanagan said.

Here’s what to know about Syracuse and its opponents before the CHA tournament:

First Round – Lindenwood

Lindenwood (2-13-1, 2-13-1) finished second-to-last in CHA regular season standings, one spot behind Syracuse. The Orange faced the Lions three times in the regular season — Syracuse swept the three-game weekend series while scoring 13 goals.

Syracuse’s seven-game win streak began with a win against Lindenwood on Feb. 12. Jessica DiGirolamo scored three goals on seven shots, contributing to Syracuse’s 4-1 victory. In the second game, Syracuse took a 5-0 lead deep into the third period before two Lindenwood third-period goals ruined the Orange’s chances at a shutout. The following night, DiGirolamo scored two first-period goals that night, one assisted by Mae Batherson, who also scored. Syracuse capped off its three-game sweep with a 4-1 win over Lindenwood.

During the 2020-21 season, the Lions played the fewest total games (16) out of all CHA teams. Megan Wagner leads Lindenwood with six goals — two of which came against Syracuse — and one assist.

“We’re prepared for them to be aggressive,” Flanagan said. “So just knowing to move the puck quickly, keep our feet moving … and then make sure that we don’t get lazy defensively.”

Semifinals – Mercyhurst or Penn State

If Syracuse defeats Lindenwood in the first round, it will face either Mercyhurst or Penn State. No. 1 seed Penn State will play the lowest remaining seed: the winner of Lindenwood-Syracuse or RIT, if it upsets Robert Morris. Mercyhurst will face the second-lowest remaining seed.

Syracuse faced Mercyhurst (10-6-1) twice in the regular season, losing both games. The Lakers had seven games postponed due to COVID-19, including two early-season home games against Syracuse. The Orange were outscored 7-3 in the two games at Tennity Ice Pavilion this season.

“We just couldn’t get it by them,” Flanagan said. “They were blocking shots and deflecting shots, and we just couldn’t cash in.”

In game one, Syracuse successfully killed three Mercyhurst power plays, including a full minute where the Orange were outnumbered, 5-on-3. Syracuse often struggled to maintain momentum and score goals late in the game this season. Despite a 5-2 loss on Feb. 5 in game one, Syracuse scored two third-period goals, a sign of improvement. The Orange lost 2-1 against the Lakers the next day.

If RIT beats Robert Morris in the first round, Syracuse will play No. 1 seeded Penn State. The Nittany Lions (16-2-2) played the most games in the CHA (20). The Orange played the Nittany Lions in back-to-back weekend series, concluding the series with two losses, a tie and a win for SU.

In the third game, the Nittany Lions forced overtime with two third-period goals, tying the game at 3-3. They capped off the run with a goal four minutes into the sudden-death period, handing Syracuse its fourth loss of the season.

Olivia Wallin and Julie Gough are tied for the Nittany Lions’ lead, both with 11 goals. Penn State’s offense is one of the most effective in the CHA, with nearly 10% of its shots on goal finding the back of the net. Penn State also leads in goals per game (3.63) and is second in shots per game (38.63).

“(We want to) really just continue to focus on the things we can control,” Flanagan said. “Just get yourself mentally and physically ready to go show up with energy and just play the game.”