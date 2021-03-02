Viktoriya Kanapatskaya named ACC player of the week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Freshman Viktoriya Kanapatskaya received awards for both Atlantic Coast Conference Player and ACC Freshman of the Week. Kanapatskaya received these awards after going undefeated in doubles and singles play against Virginia Tech and No. 15 Virginia.

She paired up with graduate transfer Natalie Novotna for both doubles matches over the weekend, earning a 6-3 win against Virginia Tech in the No. 1 doubles match and defeated Virginia’s No. 2 doubles pair, 7-6. Kanapatskaya and Novotna now hold a 4-0 record as a doubles team.

In singles play, Kanapatskaya defeated Hokies’ Nika Kozar 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 1 match and helped secure Syracuse’s 4-3 victory over Virginia Tech. Two days later, she went on to take down Virginia’s nationally-ranked No. 11 Natasha Subhash at the No. 2 singles spot 7-5, 6-4 and extend her winning streak to five matches, despite Syracuse losing 4-3.

Kanapatskaya and Syracuse will return to the court for a weekend series at Drumlins Country Club to face Miami on March 12 and Florida State on March 14.