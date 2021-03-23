UU announces 9 movies for 2nd half of spring Cinemas schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union will host screenings of nine films as part of the second half of its spring 2021 Cinemas schedule.

The remainder of the screenings this semester will be held in person at HBC Gifford Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, UU said in a press release Tuesday. The screenings will start March 25 and end May 8.

UU will screen “Borat 2” on March 25, and the following weekend will include the first three Harry Potter films. Other movies include the thriller “Promising Young Woman” starring Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham, as well as Disney’s family comedy “Soul.”

A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to attend the screenings, which will be open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff on a first come, first serve basis, UU public relations director Annelise Hackett said.

UU will fully sanitize the auditorium before and after each screening, require attendees to wear masks during the entire screening and have each viewer sit at least three seats apart from one another.

Questions and requests for additional accommodations can be sent to UU Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com.