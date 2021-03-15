Undefeated Syracuse remains No. 2 in weekly rankings

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse stayed at the No. 2 spot in Inside Lacrosse’s latest poll after winning both matchups against No. 4 Notre Dame on Thursday and Sunday.

In the first game of its double-header the Orange scored 10 goals in the first half, winning 18-14 in what head coach Gary Gait called Syracuse’s “first real challenge.” Sierra Cockerille led the team with five goals and Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Ward both finished with hat tricks. Goalie Asa Goldstock finished with eight saves and a 36.4% save percentage, her worst of the season.

In the second game, Syracuse trailed at halftime for the first time season. But immediately after the break, SU stormed back with a 6-0 run in the opening seven minutes of the half, ultimately securing a 15-12 win on Sunday.

North Carolina is still in the No. 1 spot and received 18 more points than Syracuse. No. 5 Boston College entered the top-five for the first time this year, a team that SU will face in its last two games of the regular season.

Syracuse has a bye this weekend and is scheduled to face No. 15 Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. on March 27. After the Hokies, the Orange will try to dethrone the nation’s best-ranked team in Chapel Hill on April 3.