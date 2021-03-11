SU remains undefeated with win over UND, defeats 3rd top 5 team of season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Sierra Cockerille scooped up a ground ball for Syracuse, darted into an open gap in Notre Dame’s defense and fired home for her first goal of the night, unassisted. Minutes later, Cockerille scored again in the same style — collecting a ground ball, sprinting unmarked and scoring.

In No. 2 Syracuse’s (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) 18-14 win over No. 4 Notre Dame (2-1, 1-1), Cockerille led all scorers with five goals. The Orange notched their third win over a top-5 opponent, as part of the program’s first game in the doubleheader — the two teams will meet again Sunday, with fans. Thursday night, it was Syracuse’s offense that set the pace. The Orange fired 30 shots, 23 of which were on goal, and tied a season-high 18 goals against the Fighting Irish. Despite a second-half run by Notre Dame that featured five unanswered goals, Syracuse hung on to remain undefeated on the year.

Freshman Emma Ward made her first start of the year after a five-point performance last weekend. A minute into the game, Cockerille connected with a wide-open Ward right in front of the net. Ward aimed high and sent the ball bouncing into the net.

The Orange scored 10 first-half goals on 12 shots on goal, and continued that trend of strong shooting in the second half. Less than a minute after halftime, Cockerille connected with Megan Carney, who dashed from the left to score on Syracuse’s first possession.

The Fighting Irsish averaged 37.5 shots per game heading into Thursday’s matchup, a mark that’s among the nation’s top-10, but notched just 27 shots against the Orange’s defense. It took Notre Dame nearly eight minutes to find its first goal, which came on a free-position from attack Jackie Wolak.

The Fighting Irish slowed down the game, using up almost half of its shot clock on each possession. Syracuse recorded three penalties, two of which led to goals, and conceded nine free position opportunities.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Notre Dame’s Madison Mote backpedaled toward the net when Grace Fahey lodged the head of her stick in between Mote’s arms and dragged her to the floor. The ball bounced free and into the goal as the referee blew the whistle.

Notre Dame head coach Christine Halfpenny yelled “it’s a goal” from the sideline while Syracuse head coach Gary Gait contested. The referee motioned that the goal stood, and the Fighting Irish proceeded to score five unanswered goals before Ward’s free position goal ended the Orange’s scoring drought. Ward finished with her second hat trick of the season.

Free position shots became problematic for Syracuse, as Notre Dame scored five goals on nine free position shots. Less than a week after finishing with a career high 17-saves against Duke, Asa Goldstock made just eight saves against Notre Dame, holding the Fighting Irish to 14 goals.

Coming into the matchup, Notre Dame’s starting goalie Bridget Deehan led the NCAA in save percentage (.750) while Syracuse goalie Asa Goldstock ranked second with a .694 save percentage.

Against Notre Dame’s man defense, Ward sensed a defender on her back late in the second half. She spun to her right, took a blind shot to the net which missed wide and hit the wall behind the net. Carney picked up the rebound, dishing back to Ward for a redemption attempt. Ward repositioned on the left side of the net and sent the ball flying into the net for her second goal of the game.

Minutes later, she’d score again to halt the Fighting Irish’s potential comeback and keep the Orange undefeated.