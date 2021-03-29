Syracuse remains No. 2 in rankings ahead of matchup with No. 1 UNC

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse stayed at the No. 2 spot in Inside Lacrosse’s latest poll on Monday after a 17-10 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday.

The Orange needed a second-half comeback to defeat the Hokies, their first unranked opponent of the season. SU went on a 6-0 run in the second half after a 7-7 tie at halftime to secure its 12th straight win, a streak that dates back to 2020. Megan Carney led Syracuse’s offense with six goals and Meaghan Tyrrell added four goals and two assists.

In Syracuse’s win over Virginia Tech, head coach Gary Gait said that the team struggled — at times — on offense. SU finished with a 41.4% shooting percentage, scoring 17 goals on 41 shots. Gait said the Orange need to improve their shooting, particularly against good teams like No. 1 North Carolina, who the Orange face on Saturday.

UNC is undefeated this season (10-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) and its defense hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than nine goals this year. The Orange, on the other hand, have never scored less than 15 goals and are 6-0 this season.

Syracuse is favored in every game this season except in their matchup against the Tar Heels, according to Lacrosse Reference. North Carolina has been in the No. 1 spot for the entirety of the 2021 season. The Tar Heels earned 340 points for this week’s poll, while the Orange were just behind with 319.