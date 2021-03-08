Syracuse remains in No. 2 spot in latest poll for 3rd consecutive week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse remained at the No. 2 spot in Inside Lacrosse’s latest poll on Monday after defeating then-No. 11 Duke last Saturday.

In their Atlantic Coast Conference opener, the Orange dominated the Blue Devils on both sides of the field, winning 15-5. Freshman Emma Ward finished the afternoon with four goals and Meaghan Tyrrell recorded five goals and an assist. The win against Duke was head coach Gary Gait’s 200th career win, and the first win for the team since it was announced that Emily Hawryschuk would miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Goalie Asa Goldstock, who won ACC Defensive Player of the Week last week after recording 11 saves in Syracuse’s 16-6 win over Stony Brook, made another case for the award this week. Goldstock recorded 14 saves against the Blue Devils with a 78% save percentage.

North Carolina remained in the No. 1 spot after its 21-9 win over Boston College last week. All teams in the top-five, including No. 3 Northwestern, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Penn State are undefeated.

Advertisement

Syracuse faces the Fighting Irish at home in a doubleheader this week, with the first game on March 11 at 7 p.m. Following the matchups with Notre Dame, the Orange have their third straight home game against No. 14 Virginia Tech on March 27.